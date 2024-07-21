Telangana: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts as Rain lashes state, coal production halts

Karimnagar: In the backdrop of the cyclonic condition in Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a red alert for Peddapalli and an orange alert for Karimnagar, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla in erstwhile Karimnagar district.



Coal production in four open cast mines came to halt due to heavy rain in Ramagundam and Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district. Around 80,000 tonnes of coal production were halted with accumulation of flood water in coal mines. Authorities removed accumulated water from coal mines and resumed supplying coal to NTPC from the stockyard.

Jagtial collector B. Satya Prasad appealed to people not to venture near lakes and tanks as they were overflowing and not to touch electricity poles. In case of emergency, people should dial 100, he said, adding warning boards be placed at the lakes and tanks.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, inflow of water into Mid Manair Dam (MMD) reservoir was about 525 cusecs. The water level at present in MMD is 5.61 tmc ft against its full capacity of 27.5 tmc ft. With about 389 cusecs of inflow into Lower Manair Dam (LMD), the water level has reached 5.08 tmcs against its full capacity of 24..034 tmcs.

In Karimnagar district, several low-lying areas were submerged due to heavy rain. People of Budigajangala colony in Huzurabad town urged the state government to help them as drainage water enters their houses every year.

Heavy inflow of water measuring about 4.06 lakh cusecs was recorded In Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage of the Kaleshwaram project. Officials have lifted 85 gates of the project to release excess water.

Farmers in Palimela, Malharao, Mahamutharam, Kataram and Manthani mandals are a worried lot following release of water from Medigadda and overflow of floodwater from Manair river.

Farmers at Tadicherla Mallaram, PV Nagar, Kumbampalli, Vallemkunta and Kesharampalli villages, who together have cultivated 20,300 acres, may suffer massive crop loss due to heavy rain.



Farmers alleged that though they have approached the state government several times in the past to construct a bund at 10 meters height from Thadicherla to Kumbam Palli villages, none have heard their pleas.