Telangana Ignored in the Union Budget, Says IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu cited a long of projects and schemes for which the state government had asked for funds but the NDA government had done so in the Rs 48.21 lakh crore Union Budget.

In a statement, Sridhar Babu said that the state had lost Rs 4,863 crore following cancellation of the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project for the state, which was sanctioned by the Dr Manmohan Singh government.

Even after the state government made an appeal to revive the project, the Centre had not cleared it. The Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme intended to irrigate 12.4 lakh acres, was not announced as a national project. There is no mention of Metro Phase-II in the Budget, he said.

Not a single rupee was given even after the state asked Rs 90 crore for Cyber Security Bureau and Rs 88 crore for Anti-Narcotics Bureau. The government asked for Rs 4,000 crore for sewage water treatment plants under the Musi Riverfront Development project. The state also asked for assistance under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide potable water to 10 lakh people. The Centre had ignored all these requests.