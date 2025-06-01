Telangana: HYDRAA Razes Illegal Units in Park

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Saturday removed encroachments at Thumkunta in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, reclaiming over 2,000 sq. yards of parkland that had been illegally occupied. The park is a part of Thumkunta's 3.5-acre North Park Avenue layout, developed with 10 plots in 1997.

Residents had raised complaints to HYDRAA and alleged that a nearby landowner illegally occupied the park, demolished a swimming pool and compound wall, and constructed a shed and fencing on the site.

HYDRAA officials verified the original layout plans with municipal authorities, removed the unauthorised structures and cleared the encroachment. Residents expressed happiness over the recovery of their community park, which had been in use for the past 27 years.