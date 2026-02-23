Telangana Housing Board Auction Nets ₹34.27 Crore; Gachibowli Plot Fetches ₹1.76 Lakh/Sq Yard

HYDERABAD: A 263-square-yard plot of the Telangana Housing Board in Gachibowli was auctioned at ₹1.76 lakh per square yard against an upset price of ₹50,000 per square yard, board vice-chairman V.P. Gautham said on Monday. In Kukatpally, Balajinagar, a 266-square-yard plot fetched ₹1.64 lakh per square yard.

The auction was conducted at the KPHB Housing Board Community Hall after a notification was issued on February 9 for the sale of 14 properties located in Gachibowli, Baurampet, Balajinagar, Chintal and other areas. Around 50 bidders participated.

Most of the properties were MIG and HIG category plots, except for land in Baurampet and one flat in Bachupally. Open plots in Chintal were sold at ₹84,000 and ₹74,000 per square yard. A Siddhi flat in Nizampet, with a base price of ₹15 lakh, was sold for ₹17.70 lakh.

In Baurampet, a 2,600-square-yard parcel was sold at ₹61,000 per square yard. The total revenue generated from the auction stood at ₹34.27 crore, vice-chairman Gautam said.