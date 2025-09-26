Telangana Hospitals Challenge Pollution Board's Dual Fee for Bio-Medical Waste

Hyderabad: The Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, along with 434 private healthcare facilities across the state, has approached the Telangana High Court challenging a circular issued by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) dated June 4, fixing user charges for the disposal of biomedical waste on a per bed-per day basis for healthcare facilities (HCFs) with beds, while charging non-bed HCFs based on weight.

The association contended that this dual approach discriminated between two categories of facilities without scientific basis. The petitioners argued that the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) guidelines for common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facilities, dated April 12, 2025, called for a cost structure that was fair and considered factors such as the number of beds, distance of the disposal site from the facility, and the size of the HCF. The CPCB guidelines were deemed mandatory under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Despite representations made by the association in May 2024, requesting uniform charges, the TGPCB went ahead with the categorised rate system, the association said. As per the new rates, hospitals with 31 or more beds in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts must pay ₹11 per bed per day and ₹12.50 elsewhere. Smaller hospitals and non-bed facilities have separate flat monthly charges.

The petitioners urged the High Court to declare both the CPCB guidelines and the TGPCB circular as discriminatory and to direct authorities to implement a uniform fee structure for all healthcare facilities. The High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the state government, the CPCB, and the TGPCB, seeking their response in the matter.

