Telangana Hits Record 16,918 MW Power Demand on Thursday

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed its highest-ever peak power demand of 16918 MW on March 13, surpassing the previous record of 16,869 MW recorded on March 7. The increased domestic demand due to heat wave conditions and rise in power demand for rabi crops have led to growing demand in the state.

Telangana is continuously witnessing over 16,000 MW of power demand every day except on March 2. Ironically, despite the demand, the state utilities have maintained power supply without any tripping in any part of the state. Advance summer planning by way of improving the infrastructure of transmission and distribution lines, besides advanced long-term power purchase agreements have ensured quality supply.

The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission regulates the power purchasing rate for long-term agreements. To make big gains, the state is hardly making power purchases from power exchanges to address short-term deficits. The power optimisation measures have helped the state to save around Rs 380 crore in the last couple of months, said an official from the department.

The sharp rise in daytime temperatures has led to the increased use of air conditioners and fans across households and commercial spaces, contributing to higher electricity consumption. The increased agricultural demand in the ongoing yasangi season also intensified electricity demand as farmers rely heavily on borewells for irrigation.