Telangana Hits 97% Institutional Deliveries

Hyderabad:Telangana has recorded an impressive 97 per cent institutional delivery rate, ensuring safer childbirth and improved maternal and neonatal healthcare outcomes, as reported in the 'Socio-economic outlook' released as part of the Budget for 2025-26 on Wednesday.

The state has always claimed to have significantly good levels of institutional child births.



The report mentioned that the Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme achieved an overall score of 79.6 per cent, and top-performing districts surpassing 90% coverage.



Between April 2024 and January 2025, around 5.7 lakh beneficiaries received full immunisation. The Giriposhana Nutribasket Scheme, focused on improving nutrition in tribal areas, benefited 13,098 women and children. Additionally, birth waiting rooms were set up in remote tribal habitations to enhance maternal and infant care.



The Giri Bala Arogya Raksha school health programme introduced health screenings, digital medical records, and centralised health monitoring for tribal students, the report said.



The Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SABLA) is equipping girls aged 11-14 with nutrition, skill training, and vocational education to promote self-sufficiency and better health, the report stated.



The government is also leveraging e-governance through the Nutrition and Health Tracking System (NHTS) app, enhancing service delivery and citizen engagement while ensuring efficient health monitoring and timely interventions.





