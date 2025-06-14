Telangana Hikes DA For Govt Staff, Pensioners

Hyderabad:The state government issued orders late on Friday enhancing dearness allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners from 26.39 per cent of basic pay to 30.03 per cent with effect from January 1, 2023.

The revision will be applicable the employees of zilla parishads, mandal parishads, gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations, agricultural market committees and zilla grandhalaya samasthas, work-charged establishments, who are drawing pay in a regular scale in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020.



The DA revision is also applicable to teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions including polytechnics besides teaching and non-teaching staff of universities.



The government also ordered DA to the government employees and pensioners, who are drawing pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2015 from 63.912 per cent of the basic pay to 68.628 per cent of the basic pay with monetary benefit from January 1, 2023.



The DA at the revised rate sanctioned shall be paid with the salary of June 2025 payable on July 1, 2025. The arrears on account of DA revision for the period from January 1, 2023, to May 31, 2025, shall be credited to the General Provident Fund Account of the respective employees.



In the case of employees who are due to retire on or before 31.10.2025, the DA arrears shall be drawn and paid in 28 equal monthly installments, as they are exempted from making any subscription to the General Provident Fund during the last four months of service.

In respect of DA pending with effect from 1.7.2023, orders will be issued separately after six months, the government stated.