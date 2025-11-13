Telangana Highways Hit by Dense Fog

Hyderabad: With the onset of winter, state highways are experiencing dense fog especially in the pre-dawn hours, which makes driving difficult if not dangerous by drastically reducing visibility. To prevent mishaps, district police units have begun identifying black spots and coordinating with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to place barricades, reflective stickers and diversions at vulnerable points.

In Siddipet district, the traffic police held a meeting with NHAI officials and issued guidelines to raise awareness among motorists and drivers. Siddipet ACP (traffic) M. Suman Kumar said Rajiv Rahadari runs for 94 km through the district and carries heavy traffic daily. During the winter, he said, they noticed the stretch has dense fog at early hours.

"Keeping in mind that several major mishaps claimed several lives earlier due to fog, we have taken measures to coordinate with NHAI officials to increase highway patrolling at night, with special focus on early hours. The traffic police will also extend their assistance by joining with the NHAI teams by putting stickers on specific points. We also identified some places where business establishments are located to put huge signboards with blinking letters to alert the drivers regarding fog situations," the ACP explained.

In Mahabbnagar, the town traffic police introduced similar measures. Traffic inspector M. Bhavantha Reddy said the ten-km bypass now has barricades at both ends to alert motorists. Signboards have been placed at several points advising drivers to halt and rest when fog becomes dense and visibility drops sharply on highways.

On NH-44, Gadwal SP Thota Srinivasa Rao visited Kodandapur police station on Thursday and instructed staff to identify black spots and issue advance warnings to drivers who park on the roadside and sleep at night. Village Road Safety Committees set up for road safety were told to function actively.

Explaining the committee’s role, the SP said youth living near highways have been selected and trained to assist police during road accidents and rescue victims. Committee members also guide drivers on traffic rules and join awareness campaigns on highways during winter to alert motorists about fog.

Dangerous times

Driving in thick fog can be dangerous.

2025

Jan. 17: A mother and daughter died on the spot in a road mishap due to thick fog on the Warangal–Hyderabad National Highway.

March 10: Two people died and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed a stationary lorry in fog on National Highway 65 at Lingotam village, Narketpally mandal, Nalgonda.

How to deal with fog

Siddipet traffic ACP Suman Kumar says NHAI has arranged parking areas along highways for drivers to halt their vehicles during dense fog.

These are available near toll plazas and at several points along highways.

Business establishments have arranged for parking of vehicles.

In two-lane carriageways, police have set up signboards asking drivers to use low beam headlights.

Fog tends to reflect light back if powerful high-beam headlights are used.

Drivers asked to slow down while driving in fog, so that they can stop quickly in case of an emergency.

Drivers advised keep their speed within braking limits

Drivers must leave a longer gap from the vehicle ahead.

Use approved fog lamps, if available.

Use wipers and, if available, defrosters, to keep windshield clear.

Drivers advised to stop journeys between 2.30 am to 6 am when the fog is at its densest.

Fog generally dissipates when the sun rises but in some places it can continue till 8 am.