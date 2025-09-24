Telangana High Court's New Building Project Begins with Bhumi Pooja

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh performed the bhumi pooja for the new High Court building at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The Chief Justice also conducted a detailed inspection of the 100-acre site allocated for the project by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. This marks a significant step forward as Telangana prepares to get a modern High Court building with enhanced facilities, a milestone not achieved since Independence.

The construction project, entrusted to DEC Infrastructure, is estimated to cost Rs 1,550 crore and is expected to be completed in three years. The new building will accommodate courtrooms, judges’ chambers, administrative offices, and modern amenities to support efficient judicial functioning.

Prominent dignitaries present at the occasion included High Court judges Justice P Sam Koshy, Justice K Lakshman, Justice B Vijaysena Reddy, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, Chief Principal Secretary (Roads & Buildings) Vikas Raj, Bar Association members, and DEC Infrastructure Managing Director Anirudh Gupta.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana state is advancing towards a new era of judicial infrastructure with this ambitious project in Rajendranagar, signifying a major investment in the state’s legal institutions.