Telangana High CourtQuestions IPS Appointments to IAS Cadre Roles

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government in a writ petition challenging the posting of IPS officers to posts reserved for the IAS cadre. Justice Surepally Nanda directed the Chief Secretary and the principal secretary, general administration department (GAD), to file their counter affidavits by December 10, explaining the rationale behind the impugned decision taken under GO Rt No.1342, GAD, dated September 26.

The petition was filed by advocate and social activist Vadla Srikanth, questioning the constitutional and legal validity of the GO. His counsel Vijay Gopal submitted that the government had deployed several IPS officers in posts earmarked for IAS officers, citing Stephen Ravindra as commissioner of sivil supplies and ex-officio principal secretary; Shikha Goel as Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement and ex-officio principal secretary; and C.V. Anand as special chief secretary, home. Referring to the ongoing phone tapping case, counsel explained that the police-led investigations were ultimately reported to IPS officials occupying top administrative posts.



Special government pleader Rahul Reddy, appearing for the state, sought time to file a counter affidavit.

