Telangana High Court website hacked: Police

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons hacked the website of Telangana High Court.

The cyber attack incident came to light when the High Court (IT) Registrar, T Venkateswara Rao, brought the matter to the notice of Director-General of Police informing about the cyber attack on the official website of the High Court.

Rao said the High Court was hosting its official website - tshc.gov.in from the National Informatics Centre, BRKR Bhavan on Tank Bund Road for providing judicial information viz., cause list information, case status information etc., from the database as well as administrative information viz., notifications, notices etc., (mostly in the form of .pdf documents) of the High Court.

He further stated that on November 11, 2025 in the morning, it was noticed that the .pdf documents uploaded in the official website of the High Court were meddled by some unknown person, disabled them from display and on clicking on the said documents, the pages were redirecting to a gaming application/site by name “BDG SLOT”, which clearly amounts to hacking and commission of a cyber crime affecting the reputation of the High Court.

The NIC officials started an enquiry into the hacking of the .pdf documents and their report is yet to be received. Rao requested to direct the officials concerned to lodge a FIR with respect to the incident and investigate it to take action according to law.

Based on it, the Hyderabad cybercrime station police booked a case on Friday under Section 66 read with 43, 66 (C), 66(D) IT Act, and Section 337 of BNS, Section 3(1)(i) of Telangana Gaming Act and took up investigation.