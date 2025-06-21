Telangana High Court To Decide On Revanth's Plea In SC/ST Atrocities Case

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders in the criminal petition filed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, seeking quashing of a case registered against him under the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in 2016.

This case was registered against Revanth Reddy, his brother Kondal Reddy and another person for allegedly abusing N. Peddi Raju, director, Razole Constituency SC Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, by his caste.



Nimma Narayana, counsel for complainant Peddi Raju, concluded his arguments on the vacate stay petition filed by him after five years. Palle Nageshwar Rao, public prosecutor, appearing for the state government, informed the court that the investigating officer had examined eight witnesses and recorded their statements. None of them had stated that Revanth Reddy was present at the scene.



The case is pending trial before the Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Cases under SCs/STs POA Act cum VII Additional District Sessions Judge, Rangareddy district.



Telangana HC Questions Delay in Opening Alampur 100-Bed Hospital



Hyderabad:A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara expressed deep concern over the inordinate delay in operationalising the 100-bed Alampur Government Hospital which is fully constructed and equipped. The court sought the government’s contentions within two weeks, duly enumerating reasons for not giving hospital the go-ahead.

Social activist Ramchandra Reddy from Aija town of Jogulamba Gadwal district filed a PIL questioning the delay of the government in not taking action, despite repeated representations, to open the hospital, thereby depriving the people of Alampur constituency of access to medical aid. The petitioner said that work on the hospital was completed 18 months ago.



The petitioner contended that the state government was indifferent towards the people of Alampur constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste communities and inhabited by marginalised communities. This action of the state government violated the fundamental right of citizens with regard to health and medical care.



Petitioner Ramchandra Reddy said that except for this 100-bed hospital, there was no other hospital available in and around the Alampur constituency due to which residents were forced to travel to Kurnool, Gadwal or Hyderabad to get medical aid.



The division bench issued notices to the health principal secretary, director, Telangana Medical Sciences Infrastructure Development Corporation, director of public health, the collector and district medical and health officer of Jogulamba Gadwal district, directing them to respond within two weeks.