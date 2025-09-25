Telangana High Court Stops Ticket Hike For PK’s OG

Hyderabad:In a setback to the Telangana government and producers of Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera (OG), the Telangana High Court on Wednesday restrained theatres from collecting increased ticket prices and barred entry of audiences below 18 years.

On September 19, the state government issued a memo permitting higher ticket rates for the film, including Rs 800 (inclusive of GST) for a special show at 9 pm on September 24, and enhanced prices for subsequent screenings until October 4.



Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar suspended the execution of the memo, faulting the government for favouring producers and exhibitors. “What is the rationale behind hiking ticket prices? Are you using the enhanced amount for any charity or giving it to an orphanage?” the judge asked, terming the decision arbitrary.



The court also directed the police commissioner to ensure strict compliance with the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) “A” classification for the film, preventing minors from gaining entry and prohibiting ticket sales to audiences below 18 years.



The order came on a petition filed by Barla Mallesh Yadav, who argued that the memo violated G.O. Ms. No.120, home (general) department, dated December 21, 2021, which had fixed minimum and maximum cinema ticket rates. He pointed out that the division bench had earlier directed strict implementation of the G.O. in its order of December 23, 2021, in W.P. (PIL) No.74 of 2021 and connected cases.



Counsel Vijay Gopal, representing the petitioner, contended that the principal secretary, home department, lacked jurisdiction to issue the memo, as the commissioner of police is the competent authority to fix admission rates in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. He also highlighted that OG was certified “A” by the CBFC and meant exclusively for adults, requiring strict enforcement.



Government pleader for home, Mahesh Raje, raised a preliminary objection on maintainability, arguing that an appeal remedy was available. The court, however, ruled that the issue related specifically to the pricing permitted under the memo, which required judicial consideration.



HC dismisses plea against 42% BC quota in local polls

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the state government’s proposal to extend 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming panchayat raj local body elections.



Justice K. Lakshman, at the outset of the hearing, questioned the petitioner’s counsel about the authenticity of the proposal. He noted that the petitioners had not submitted any official Government Order (GO) or formal proceedings to substantiate the quota proposal. Senior counsel B. Mayur Reddy argued that reports in newspapers and media had stated that the State Cabinet had approved the proposal and that executive orders were expected shortly.



In response, the judge cited the George Fernandes case, where the Supreme Court held that newspaper reports are not admissible as evidence. He observed that the petition was liable to be dismissed at the admission stage itself.

The petition was filed by social activist Buttemgari Madhava Reddy and farmer J. Mallavva, who sought a declaration that the proposed increase was unconstitutional as it breached the 50 per cent cap on reservations. They argued that the existing structure in Telangana, 26 per cent for BCs, 15 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and 9 per cent for Scheduled Tribes, already met the 50 per cent ceiling prescribed under Section 285A of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. They further contended that crossing this limit would violate Supreme Court rulings, including the landmark K. Krishna Murthy vs. Union of India judgment.

After dismissing the petition, the court also declined the petitioners’ counsel’s request for permission to file a fresh plea once a formal GO was issued, stating that no case exists until official action is taken.