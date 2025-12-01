Telangana High Court Stays NITHM Director Appointment

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the state government in a petition filed by the Centre for Better Governance challenging the appointment of V. Venkata Ramana as director of the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli. The court also issued interim stay orders on the relevant government order.

The petition sought a writ of quo warranto questioning the validity of GO Rt No. 206 dated July 15, by the youth advancement, tourism and culture department. It was alleged that the government order was ultra vires the powers vested in the governing council under Rule 6(XV) of the NITHM Rules and Regulations.

The petitioner requested the court to set aside the impugned order, direct the removal of Venkata Ramana from the post, and recovery of all pay and allowances drawn by him from the institute.