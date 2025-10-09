Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Quota in Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has stayed the implementation of Government Order (GO) MS No. 9, which provides 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming local body elections. Issuing interim orders, the court suspended the GO’s operation until further notice.

The court directed the state government to file its counter affidavit within four weeks and granted two weeks’ time to the petitioners to file their objections thereafter. The next hearing in the case has been posted after six weeks.

The decision followed two days of detailed arguments in the High Court over the legality and proportionality of the enhanced BC quota in local body polls.