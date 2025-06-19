Telangana High Court Relief In Banned Dog Case, Probe Ordered

Hyderabad:Maintaining a pet has landed a city-based astrologer in legal trouble after his brother filed a complaint over repeated attacks by his dog, a Dogo Argentino — a breed reportedly banned in India. Acting on the complaint, Chikkadpally police directed the GHMC to seize the animal from the Ekkaladevi Elite apartment complex.

However, on Wednesday, the Telangana High Court ordered the GHMC to release the dog, named Ares, and instructed its owner, astrologer Dakshina Murthy, to relocate the pet to a place far from public access.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, while granting interim relief, also directed authorities to initiate action against Murthy by issuing proper notice and following due legal process if the Dogo Argentino breed is indeed banned in India.

The judge further instructed police to continue the investigation, involving charges of failure to restrain a dangerous animal and criminal intimidation — offences that carry a maximum punishment of two years imprisonment.

Dakshina Murthy had approached the High Court challenging the seizure of Ares, arguing that he held a valid pet licence and that the seizure on May 19 was based on a false complaint by his brother, E.B. Narsimha Murthy. He also alleged that the dog was confined to a small cage, akin to a monkey enclosure and denied proper food and medical care.

According to the complainant, the dog had repeatedly attacked residents and family members at Ekkaladevi Elite. He alleged that Murthy, along with his wife and son, used the aggressive pet to intimidate him and others. The complaint cited CCTV footage purportedly showing an attack on him by the dog. Following the complaint, the police instructed GHMC officials to seize the animal, pending further investigation.