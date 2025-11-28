Telangana High Court Refuses to Stay Panchayat Election Process

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday declined to stay the upcoming panchayat election process in the state. The petition was filed by representatives of backward community groups challenging Government Order (GO) 46, which outlines reservation guidelines for the elections.

The petitioners argued that reservations should be provided to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) separately and urged the court to direct the government to allocate quotas based on A, B, C, and D categories within the BC community.

Hearing the matter, the High Court observed that since the election process had already begun, it could not impose a stay at this stage. The bench also questioned the petitioners on why the GO was not challenged before the election notification was issued.

The court has directed the state government to file a counter and adjourned the matter to 8 weeks for further hearing.