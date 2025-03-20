 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana High Court Quashes FIR Against BRS MLA Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case

Telangana
DC Correspondent
20 March 2025 12:20 PM IST

The case was filed based on a complaint by real estate businessman Chakradhara Goud, naming Harish Rao and Radhakishan Rao as accused.

Telangana High Court Quashes FIR Against BRS MLA Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
x
High Court has quashed the FIR registered against BRS leader Harish Rao by Punjagutta police in the phone tapping case.

Hyderabad: In a major relief for former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao, the High Court has quashed the FIR registered against him by Punjagutta police in the phone tapping case on Thursday.

The case was filed based on a complaint by real estate businessman Chakradhara Goud, naming Harish Rao and Radhakishan Rao as accused. With arguments from both sides already concluded, the High Court issued an order today, quashing the FIR.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS leader T. Harish Rao Phone-tapping case 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X