Telangana High Court Quashes FIR Against BRS MLA Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: In a major relief for former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao, the High Court has quashed the FIR registered against him by Punjagutta police in the phone tapping case on Thursday.

The case was filed based on a complaint by real estate businessman Chakradhara Goud, naming Harish Rao and Radhakishan Rao as accused. With arguments from both sides already concluded, the High Court issued an order today, quashing the FIR.



