Telangana High Court Quashes Case Against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed a case filed against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The case was related to an FIR filed against Reddy for flying a drone in Janwada. The advocate representing Reddy stated that the area where the drone was flown was not a prohibited zone. The advocate further argued that the wrong sections of the law were included in an FIR filed by the police.



