Telangana High Court Pulled Up Gov For Creating A New Gram Panchayat With Unverified Data

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has pulled up the state government for creating a gram panchayat in Mancherial district, which a population of just above 300, by splitting another gram panchayat on misinformation. Justice T. Madhavi Devi was hearing a petition filed by Mokasi Doulath Rao of Venkatapur in Mancherial district, who challenged the creation of the Vandurguda gram panchayat by splitting Venkatapur gram panchayat. According to the petitioner, the new gram panchayat was formed in violation of guidelines, as consent of the local gram sabha was not obtained.

For creation of the gram panchayat, officials had recorded that according to the 2011 Census data, Vandurguda’s population was 613. In a recent memo, officials admitted the population was only 317, well below the mandatory 500 required to constitute a gram panchayat.



The court observed that the officials had furnished unverified data, misleading both the government and the legislature. It directed the Chief Secretary and principal secretary, panchayat raj, to identify those responsible and initiate disciplinary action.