Telangana High Court Orders Probe into HPS Allegations

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the principal secretary, education, to examine a representation filed by petitioner Durgam Ravinder alleging mismanagement and irregularities in the affairs of the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) branches at Begumpet and Ramanthapur. The petitioner claimed that the HPS Society and its governing body were violating the society’s bylaws, failing to implement reservation policies, and mismanaging school funds. He alleged that unauthorised constructions were undertaken on the school premises without obtaining permission from the GHMC) and other government bodies.

The petition sought a writ of mandamus directing the government and the HPS Board of Governors to submit detailed reports on several aspects, including the management of funds, implementation of reservations, outsourcing of contracts, recruitment practices, and encroachments on government land leased to the schools. Ravinder urged the court to order a survey of the school land, ensure transparency in financial and administrative operations, and appoint an independent vigilance team to inquire into the society’s functioning. The petitioner said that he had submitted representations in April, but the authorities had not taken any action on it.

The High Court granted three months to the principal secretary to review the petitioner’s representation in accordance with law. The court directed that if any adverse action was proposed, due notice must be issued to the schools.