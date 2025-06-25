 Top
Local Bodies Elections in 3 Months: Telangana HC

Telangana
DC Correspondent
25 Jun 2025 10:55 AM IST

The ruling came in response to petitions filed by former sarpanches, who highlighted that the term of the panchayats ended on January 31, 2024.

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to conduct Gram Panchayat elections within three months. Justice T. Madhavi Devi issued the orders while delivering the verdict on six petitions related to the delay in holding local body elections.

The High Court also instructed the State Election Commission to take necessary steps to facilitate the timely conduct of the elections. The verdict comes after the court had reserved its judgment earlier this week following the conclusion of arguments on Monday.


