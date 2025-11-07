Telangana High Court Orders FATHI Meet Decision Within Week

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the commissioners of Hyderabad and Rachakonda police to decide within a week, the request submitted by the Federation of Association of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) seeking permission to conduct a state-level faculty and staff meeting either at Lal Bahadur Stadium or at Aurora College Campus, Parvathapur.

The direction came on a lunch motion writ petition was moved by FATHI, represented by its secretary K. Sunil Kumar. The proposed meeting is intended to deliberate on issues surrounding the fee reimbursement scheme.

FATHI informed the court that it had submitted representations to both the Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissioner s but had not received any response. The government pleader for home submitted that he had not obtained instructions from the authorities and sought time.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, while issuing directions to the police to consider the petitioner’s request within a week, as it had postponed the meeting, remarked that institutions needed an avenue to voice their grievances. Observing that the matter of fee reimbursement had been widely reported in the media, the judge asked what objection could exist to granting permission for a meeting intended to discuss longstanding issues. He noted that if such pleas were not addressed, the stakeholders had nowhere else to go to seek redressal.