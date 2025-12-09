Telangana High Court Issues Interim Stay on CAT Bench Orders

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the interim suspension of a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, order that had reallocated IAS officer Amrapali Kata to the Telangana cadre. The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Centre challenging the CAT’s June 2025 decision.



The CAT had overturned a Union department of personnel and training (DoPT) directive that had allotted Kala to Andhra Pradesh. The CAT in its June orders had directed the DoPT to allot her to the Telangana cadre. Challenging the CAT orders, the DoPT had filed an appeal before the Telangana High Court.



Deputy solicitor-general Narasimha Sharma and additional solicitor-general Bhujanga Rao, appearing for the state, vehemently opposed the CAT`s decision and brought to the notice of the court that the officer had opted for Telangana by swapping with another IAS officer of the reserved category, — which would not be allowed as per the provisions.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin directed Kata, along with the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to file their counter affidavits within four weeks.



The matter was adjourned for six weeks and will be heard along with a connected case Ronald Rose, another IAS officer. Un a similar situation, the High Court had earlier stayed a CAT order that had allotted Rose to the Telangana cadre.



The controversy stems from the DoPT’s October 2024 orders issued based on the Khandekar committee report, directing all-India services (AIS) officers allocated to a particular state at the time of bifurcation to join that state. Many officers, including Kata, failed to secure relief against the order in the High Court. They joined their allotted states and challenged the directive before the CAT.



The CAT, after completing hearings, delivered its verdict on June 24, 2025, directing the Centre and both states to reassign Kata to Telangana. The DoPT appealed before the High Court, which has now stayed the tribunal’s order. The final allocation of the officers will depend on the High Court’s concluding decision.



HC: Go Legal Way on Sunnam Cheruvu

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court directed HYDRAA and other departments concerned that the restoration and rejuvenation works on Sunnam Cheruvu located in Allapur of Serilingampally mandal must be carried within legal framework and that they should ensure that no untoward incidents take place. The court also directed the police concerned to provide protective measures if required.



The court clarified that the revenue divisional officer (RDO) must ensure strict compliance with its directions and prevent untoward incidents. The RDO was instructed to record the ongoing work and submit the video in a sealed cover on the next hearing date on Wednesday.



Remove Fake Videos of Jr NTR, Orders Delhi HC

Hyderabad:Film Actor NTR Jr approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights against the unauthorised use of his name, image, likeness and other identifying attributes across social media and e-commerce platforms.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora of the Delhi High Court on Monday heard the matter and directed social media intermediaries and e-commerce platforms to treat the actor’s suit as a formal complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. In accordance with these rules, the intermediaries have been instructed to take necessary action on the complaint within three days.



Senior advocate J. Sai Deepak, representing Jr NTR, submitted that a large volume of material misusing the actor’s persona was being circulated on digital platforms. He contended that the content was uploaded and shared without the actor’s consent and was being exploited for commercial gain. The counsel argued that such misuse had become rampant, warranting urgent judicial intervention.



The court clarified that it would issue a detailed order on December 22, the next date of hearing.



The court gave the directions in the interim applications filed by HYDRAA seeking permission to undertake restoration work at Sunnam Cheruvu and to obtain assistance from the Madhapur police to maintain law and order.



Members of the SIET Maruthi Hills Colony Welfare Association had earlier approached the High Court alleging that HYDRAA was demolishing structures without issuing notices and without verifying the full tank level (FTL) of the lake. The court had then ordered a survey and fixing of FTL.



HYDRAA filed interim application in the petition which was heard on Monday. Additional advocate-general Imran Khan, representing HYDRAA, submitted that members of the welfare association were interfering with restoration and rejuvenation activities within the FTL area.



After hearing both sides, the court allowed HYDRAA to continue the restoration work in a peaceful manner while ensuring that no untoward incidents occurred and adjourned the matter for further hearing.