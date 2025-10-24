Telangana High Court Irked Over Surge in Illegal Constructions

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Thursday observed that the “era of graft” had been going on for several years for unauthorised and illegal builders in the state, especially in the GHMC limits. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the High Court commented that while unauthorised and illegal constructions were coming up, municipal authorities with their “be cool” attitude were allowing it by collecting graft money.



The judge made the observations while dealing with petitions highlighting the construction of buildings of four to five floors in less than 200 square yards of area, without providing the mandatory setbacks and parking spaces. The court faulted the GHMC for not taking action against such illegal constructions.



The judge expressed dismay over the disposition of builders in providing parking areas in the residential and commercial constructions. “One should use common sense. Where will the vehicles be parked if one constructs ground and several floors, without leaving parking space? If you park vehicles on the road, quarrels will start with the neighbours.”



Justice Reddy observed that 95 per cent of residents in the GHMC area did not have good relations with their neighbours because of this single reason of illegal parking. The judge asked the builders to apply their mind as to how sewerage and drinking water facilities could be provided if the constructions did not leave space for the utilities.



The judge advised advocates seeking relief for unauthorised and illegal constructions to introspect before arguing their cases, keeping in mind that future generations would not excuse them.



Lokayukta order on land stayed

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the order of the Lokayukta, which had directed the Mahbubabad district collector to either allocate the encroached government land of about 1.07 acres in Anantharam on long-term lease or cost-to-cost basis to the Sevalal Temple which was proposed to be constructed by a trust created by BRS former MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and four others.



The Lokayuktha had issued the orders in January 2024, in the complaint received in 2016 against Shankar Naik. The complaint had alleged that Naik had encroached upon around 10 to 15 acres of government land in the village under the guise of the Sevalal Trust and had build a farmhouse.



The Lokayukta had stated that only 1.07 acres of land be given on lease or cost-to-cost basis, as the construction of the temple had already commenced in the poramboke land. The Lokayukta faulted the former BRS MLA for not taking permission to construct the temple, violating the rules and unilaterally constructing the temple on government land. Further, the Lokayukta asked the district collector to warn Shankar Naik that a serious view would be taken if such a thing was repeated.



Challenging the orders, the district collector approached the High Court. The matter was heard by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin who stayed the orders of the Lokayukta and issued notices to Shankar Naik and others directing them to submit their counters. The case was adjourned to November 21.