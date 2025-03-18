Telangana High Court Imposes Rs 1 Cr Fine for Misleading Petition

Hyderabad: JusticeNagesh Bhimapaka on Tuesday imposed a Rs 1 crore fine on a petitioner for misleading the court. The petitioner concealed the fact that the case was already pending before the High Court and filed it before another bench, obtaining an order copy.

The judge also took serious note of the filing of writ petitions to mislead the court. According to reports, this ruling serves as a deterrent against the illegal acquisition of valuable government land. Legal experts describe the penalty as one of the heaviest fines imposed in judicial circles.



