Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court began hearing the quash petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E race case.

Representing K.T. Rama Rao, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave presented arguments before the court. The hearing resumes after lunch, the Advocate General (AG) is presenting the state's case.