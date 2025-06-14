Telangana High Court Halts Jubilee Hills Clubhouse Extension

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Jubilee Hills International Centre to not make any extension of the club house in its premises in Survey 403/1 at Road No. 14 of Jubilee Hills. The court cautioned that stern action would be initiated if the centre continued with the unauthorised construction.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy issued the interim orders while dealing with a petition filed by Peddi Venugopal and another, complaining of the inaction of the GHMC in demolishing the unauthorised construction, even after speaking orders were passed several days ago. Despite the demolition orders, the construction works were going on, they said.



Senior counsel V. Ravikiran Rao brought to the notice of the court that the club members went to the extent of booking a criminal case against the petitioners for taking photographs of the unauthorised construction and also filed a complaint of extortion. Senior counsel also submitted that though the deputy commissioner passed speaking orders on unauthorised construction in January, the GHMC staff did not enforce it, The work was continuing they said.



The court directed the GHMC to take action without any delay.



HC Slams Nalgonda Municipality Over Delay in Demolishing Illegal Construction



Hyderabad:Justice Vijaysen Reddy pulled up the municipal department and the Nalgonda muncipality for their lackadaisical attitude in delaying the demolition of an unauthorised construction.

The court cautioned them to not make up reasons to defend their negligence and omission in enforcing the orders. The judge told them: Take immediate action, instead of telling stories that you are corresponding with the enforcement wing. The court also told them to disconnect electricity and water connections.



Justice Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by 83-year-old Kema Ramulamma from Nalgonda regarding non- implementation of orders passed in 2022, to demolish the unauthorised construction at 8-2-59, Gollaguda Road of Nalgonda. The builder made extra floors and deviated from the setbacks, which caused inconvenience to the petitioner.



She approached the Nalgonda municipal commissioner passed the speaking orders on February 7, 2022, to demolish the building. But, no further action was initiated. The court directed the Nalgonda municipality to take action.