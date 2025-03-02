Telangana High Court Eases Restrictions for Children in Multiplex Theatres
The court lifts the ban on children under 16 attending regular movie screenings, but retains restrictions on special and premiere shows
The Telangana High Court has modified its previous order that restricted children under 16 from attending certain movie screenings in multiplexes. In a revised ruling, the court now permits children under 16 to attend all regular shows. The earlier directive, issued on January 21, had prohibited their entry to screenings between 11 PM and 11 AM.
