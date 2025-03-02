 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana High Court Eases Restrictions for Children in Multiplex Theatres

Telangana
Banda Prakash
2 March 2025 12:01 PM IST

The court lifts the ban on children under 16 attending regular movie screenings, but retains restrictions on special and premiere shows

Telangana High Court Eases Restrictions for Children in Multiplex Theatres
x
The Telangana High Court modifies its previous ruling, allowing children under 16 to attend regular multiplex shows while maintaining restrictions on benefit and premiere screenings

The Telangana High Court has modified its previous order that restricted children under 16 from attending certain movie screenings in multiplexes. In a revised ruling, the court now permits children under 16 to attend all regular shows. The earlier directive, issued on January 21, had prohibited their entry to screenings between 11 PM and 11 AM.

The Multiplex Association challenged the restriction, citing financial losses. After hearing arguments, the court lifted the ban for regular shows but maintained restrictions on benefit, special, and premiere shows. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17.

The move comes after a tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2, prompting the Telangana government to impose a ban on benefit shows and ticket price hikes. However, it later allowed a price hike for Game Changer, leading to a legal challenge. In response, the High Court prohibited screenings between 1:30 AM and 8:40 AM, emphasizing that excessive ticket price hikes exploit the public.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana High Court multiplex high court movie theatres 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Banda Prakash
About the AuthorBanda Prakash

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X