Telangana High Court Eases Restrictions for Children in Multiplex Theatres

The Multiplex Association challenged the restriction, citing financial losses. After hearing arguments, the court lifted the ban for regular shows but maintained restrictions on benefit, special, and premiere shows. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17.

The move comes after a tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2, prompting the Telangana government to impose a ban on benefit shows and ticket price hikes. However, it later allowed a price hike for Game Changer, leading to a legal challenge. In response, the High Court prohibited screenings between 1:30 AM and 8:40 AM, emphasizing that excessive ticket price hikes exploit the public.