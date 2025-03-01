Telangana High Court Allows Children Under 16 to Attend All Movie Shows

Earlier, during the hearing of petitions related to the increase in movie ticket prices and permission for special shows, the bench of Justice B. Vijay Sen Reddy made significant observations. The petitioner's counsel argued that allowing children to attend late-night shows could adversely affect their health. Agreeing with this argument, the court had initially ordered that children under 16 should not be permitted in theaters between 11 pm and 11 am. Additionally, the court emphasized that a final decision should be made after consulting all stakeholders.

In response, multiplex operators filed an interim petition challenging the High Court's restrictions. They argued that the limitations on children's entry were causing financial losses. The multiplex management requested the court to lift the restrictions until the government reaches a decision on the matter.

Considering these arguments, the High Court revised its earlier order. It has now allowed children under 16 to attend all movie shows until the government issues a final decision.