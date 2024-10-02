Telangana High Court Declines to Stay GO 99 on HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was not inclined to issue interim orders to stay GO 99, which was issued to establish the HYDRAA. Justice K. Lakshman was hearing petitions challenging the legal sanctity of HYDRAA and seeking to set aside the government order.

The judge had earlier directed the state government to file counters on the petitions. The government did not file its counter and government counsel had taken time twice to file an affidavit. On Tuesday, the additional advocate-general (AAG) requested the court for more time to file an affidavit.

At this time, counsel for the petitioners requested the court to stay the GO was the government was taking a lot of time to file its counter. But the judge was not inclined to issue interim orders and observed that without going into the government affidavit the court could not stay the GO.