Telangana High Court Clears Group-1 Recruitment; Sets Aside Single Judge Order

Hyderabad: In a major relief to Group-1 recruits, the Telangana High Court on Thursday set aside the single judge’s verdict that had cancelled the general ranking list of Group-1 posts and directed re-evaluation of the mains examination answer sheets.

A division bench allowed the appeals filed by the selected candidates, thereby nullifying the earlier order and paving the way for the continuation of the recruitment process.

Reacting to the judgment, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy welcomed the verdict and described it as a victory of justice. In a statement, he said that despite several attempts and alleged conspiracies to stall government recruitments, the State succeeded in the legal battle.

Congratulating the 563 successful Group-1 candidates, the Chief Minister noted that they would be the first batch of Group-1 officers appointed after the formation of Telangana. He called upon them to dedicate themselves to the task of rebuilding and strengthening the State.

“I heartily welcome the High Court’s verdict on Group-1 appointments. Despite numerous attempts to obstruct recruitments, we overcame conspiracies and achieved victory in the legal battle,” the Chief Minister said.