Telangana High Court Celebrates Telangana Formation Day

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 Jun 2025 11:41 PM IST

The Telangana High Court commemorated the 11th anniversary of Telangana Formation Day with a ceremonial flag-hoisting on Monday.

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court commemorated the 11th anniversary of Telangana Formation Day with a ceremonial flag-hoisting on Monday.

Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul unfurled the National Flag and received the salute from the Special Police Force.

The event saw the participation of High Court Judges and law officers of the state. Following the celebrations, the Acting Chief Justice virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Junior Civil Judge Court building at Nidamanoor in Nalgonda district.

