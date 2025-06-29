Telangana High Court Advocates Meet CM, Press for Advocates Protection Act

The executive committee of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) on Sunday met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and urged him to pass the proposed Advocates Protection Act in the upcoming Assembly session.

They cited the recent incidents of attacks on advocates throughout the state, and stressed the need for the legislation. Association president A. Jagan, vice-president Rajeshwar Reddy, secretaries Khaja Vizarat Ali and Indrasena Reddy and others thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 1,028 crore for the construction of the High Court building at Rajendranagar. They requested the government to provide health insurance to advocates who enrolled post 2019.



