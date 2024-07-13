Telangana Health Minister Refutes KTR's Claims of Medicine Shortage

Rama Rao, while sharing an article from a Telugu newspaper, usually known to be the mouthpiece of BRS, said, "In ten years of governance, the KCR government revitalised government healthcare...within six months of coming to power, the Revanth government has degraded the condition of government hospitals to the point where even basic medicines are not available."

Strongly objecting to this claim, Rajanarasimha posted, "The baseless news written in one's own newspaper has no evidence. There is no shortage of medicines in government hospitals in the state. The reason for this situation is the accumulation of drug dues amounting to `250 crore.”

:Since 2022, contractors have been facing troubles for not being able to pay bills to drug suppliers. Unlike the last government, we have initiated a complete overhaul of public health. We are providing health security to the poor. In the past 10 years, the previous government has done nothing for medical care except building bungalows without appointing the staff."