Telangana: Health Minister Orders Upgrade of Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday directed officials to draw up proposals for modernising government teaching hospitals under Osmania Medical College (OMC). He said that the Osmania Medical College holds a distinction unmatched by any other institution in the country, with ten attached hospitals under its wing.

OMC has ten hospitals under its wing, including Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, TB and Chest Hospital, Institute of Mental Health, Sultan Bazaar Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, ENT Hospital and Fever Hospital. Together, they provide over 5,000 beds and serve lakhs of patients across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Calling for restoration of their past glory, the minister asked health secretary Christina Chongthu and DME Narendra Kumar to resolve issues related to the new ENT Hospital building and Osmania Dental College land. He said he would personally visit all the hospitals to review patient services.

New academic schedule released for minority institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) has issued a revised day schedule for all its schools and junior colleges. The circular, released on Tuesday, directs principals to follow the new timetable on all working days, while holidays and weekend schedules remain unchanged.

The revised schedule now lays out activities from 5 am to 9.15 pm, including time for study hours, physical fitness, classes, meals, sports and supervised evening sessions. Teachers described this as a relief compared to the earlier arrangement, which they said was impractical for both staff and students.

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) welcomed the move and thanked minorities welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar for the decision. Leaders said teachers and students had struggled since July 2024, when G.O. No. 16 introduced uniform school timings across all gurukul institutions.

TSUTF leaders recalled that the demand for change was raised consistently over the past year. Meetings were also held with child psychologists, teacher associations and student unions. Delegations met former Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and later ministers of minority and welfare departments to press the issue.

TSUTF president E. Venkat and general secretary Chava Ravi said the change was the result of continued struggle and collective pressure. They added that other gurukul societies in the state should also issue similar orders without delay.

Renowned chemist from BITS joins INSA ranks

Hyderabad: Prof Benjaram Mahipal Reddy, listed among the world’s top two percent chemists since 2019, has now been elected Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), one of the highest scientific honours in the country.

A senior professor emeritus of chemistry at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, Prof Reddy has spent decades developing catalysts that have found industrial use, from nanosised ceria-based oxides for auto-exhaust purification to eco-friendly zirconia superacids for organic synthesis and CO₂-utilising catalysts for styrene production. Several of his green innovations, including bio-glycerol conversion, have been successfully transferred to industry.

Hailing from Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district, he studied entirely in government schools before completing his B.Sc. from Osmania University in 1979, M.Sc. from Kakatiya University in 1981 and Ph.D. from the CSIR–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in 1986, BITS said in a statement.

Prof Reddy has published more than 345 international papers, holds eight patents, guided 40 PhD students and authored or edited over 30 books, reviews and chapters. He has also worked in Japan, Germany, France, South Korea and the United States on international fellowships.

INSA, established in 1935, elects fellows who have made exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and technology. With this election, Prof Reddy joins an elite group that already includes members of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, NASI, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Indian Catalysis Society and the Telangana Academy of Sciences.

Final chance for Inter admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced a final one-day window for Intermediate admissions and corrections on September 17.

Private junior colleges can enroll students with a penalty of Rs.1,000 per admission, while government colleges can admit students without penalty. Corrections will also be allowed for one day, with a fee of 250 per candidate in private colleges and no charge in government colleges.

The board clarified that no further requests will be entertained after the deadline. It also advised parents and students to seek admission only in affiliated colleges, with the list available on the TGBIE website.

Khairatabad idol wireframe drops into Hussainsagar

Hyderabad: A tense moment unfolded at Hussainsagar on Tuesday when the Khairatabad Ganesh idol’s wireframe structure slipped back into the lake during removal.

The incident occurred in the afternoon while workers were shifting the massive wireframe with the help of a crane. One of the crane’s cables snapped, causing the mesh structure to lose balance and fall into the water. No injuries were reported.

Every year, the Khairatabad idol — one of the tallest in the city — is immersed in Hussainsagar. The clay dissolves in the water, leaving behind the heavy wireframe that authorities later retrieve.

Telangana Postal Circle gets new head

Hyderabad: Dr Veena Kumari Dermal on Tuesday assumed charge as Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle. According to the postal department, Dr Dermal brings over 27 years of distinguished service across administration, technology

deployment, policy reforms and international engagement. She has successfully combined high-level policy-making with field-level execution by working in various capacities across the government framework.

With expertise in technology transformation, policy reforms, HR development and postal administration, Dr Dermal is set to lead the Telangana Postal

Circle to a new phase of modernisation and citizen-centric service delivery.

Dr Dermal will lead the department in strengthening and innovating postal services across the state. She is an officer of the 1998 batch of Indian Postal Service (IPoS).