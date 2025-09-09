Telangana Health Minister Lays Foundation for New Sangareddy Hospital, Launches Statewide Cancer Care Initiative

Hyderabad: A 500-bed hospital building will replace the old structure of the Sangareddy District Government Hospital. The new building is to be constructed at a cost of ₹273.4 crore. Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha laid the foundation stone on Tuesday and conducted a field visit along with engineering officials and health department authorities. He directed them to initiate the construction work as soon as possible.

The minister also launched cancer day care centres across 34 Government General Hospitals (GGHs). Rajanarsimha said a plan had been formulated to control cancer across the state, with the establishment of cancer day care centers in every district. As part of this initiative, 34 mobile cancer screening vehicles will also be made available.

Officials noted that lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis have been the major issues in Telangana despite cancer being the most dangerous of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). To address this gap, the government plans to provide diagnostic screening for every household in rural areas using mobile screening units.

Currently, major hospitals like NIMS and MGM are running specialised cancer departments with 80 beds each. In the coming months, modern day care centers with radiation bunkers will be launched in Warangal, Sangareddy, Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts.

Renowned cancer specialist Dr Nori Dattatreya has been appointed 'adviser, cancer elimination' and his expertise is being made available to benefit the people of the state.