45K Patients Treated Daily At Basti Dawakhanas: Damodar Raja Narasimha

Hyderabad: A day after BRS Working President KT Rama Rao made remarks about the Congress government neglecting Basti Dawakhanas and the shortage of medicines, Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha countered the criticism, stating that more than 45,000 patients were treated daily in these clinics.

In a statement released on his X account on Wednesday, the health minister stated that the opposition party was indulging in mudslinging for political gain. He said that all types of medicines are available, and that they were conducting 134 types of tests through diagnostic hubs in these Basti Dawakhanas, and that patients receive the test reports within 24 hours, Narasimha added.

Due to the improved medical services in the Basti Dawakhanas, the patients rush at Osmania General Hospital and the Gandhi Hospital were reduced considerably.

In a direct barb at the BRS, Damodar said that it was unfortunate that they were criticizing the health services in government hospitals. Adding further, the Health Minister that a few public representatives were spreading false propaganda merely for political gain and creating mistrust about government hospitals.

He alleged that by defaming the healthcare facilities, they were trying to divert patients to private hospitals. Damodar Raja Narasinha also warned that these kinds of acts cannot dampen the morale of our doctors and staff. Our efforts to provide better medical services to the public through Basti Dawakhanas will continue, and people will give a befitting lesson to them at the opportune moment, he concluded.