Telangana Health Dept Extends Contracts Of 2,363 Staff For One Year

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 2:30 AM IST

The government has permitted the extension of contracts belonging to various categories of services under the administrative control of commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

Of these, 944 services are on contract; 1,332 services are on outsourcing basis and 87 services on minimum time scale (MTS) basis.—Internet

Hyderabad: The health department has announced extension of contracts of 2,363 staff on contract and outsourcing for another year, till March 31, 2026. The government has permitted the extension of contracts belonging to various categories of services under the administrative control of commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP). Of these, 944 services are on contract; 1,332 services are on outsourcing basis and 87 services on minimum time scale (MTS) basis.

