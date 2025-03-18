Telangana HC’s Division Bench Refuses to Vacate Single Judge’s Stay on Lagcharla Land Acquisition

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, on Monday refused to interfere into the single judge’s order granting a stay over the acquisition of certain land for the purpose of establishing the Multipurpose Industrial Park in Lagcharla and Hakimpet villages in Vikarabad district.

The division bench, however, directed the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, the state government as well as other parties to maintain the status quo over the lands of the farmers, who challenged the notification for the land acquisition, till the single judge decides the case on merits.

While dealing with the farmers petition, the single judge had earlier stayed the proceedings to acquire the land of the petitioners as the notification failed to satisfy several rules and provisions to acquire the land on an urgent basis.

Challenging the single judge’s order, the state government and others filed appeals before the division bench and requested the court to set aside the single judge’s order. However, the division bench declined to set aside the single judge`s orders.

Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy representing the state government argued that already half of the required 315 acres was acquired with the consent from the land owners and the single judge’s stay has stopped the whole process.

Further, he also submitted that the petitioners had objected to the land acquisition on various grounds and the government was ready to resolve the issue, in terms of award of compensation among others. Hence, he requested the court to set aside the single judge`s orders.

The state government had issued the notification on November 29, 2024, to acquire 110 acres 32 guntas land situated at Lagcharla village, Dudiyal mandal, Vikarabad district and 351 acres 10 guntas situated at Hakimpet village, Dudiyal mandal, Vikarabad district for establishing a multipurpose industrial park. Some farmers from Lagucherla and Hakimpet filed petitions challenging the notification of land acquisition on March 6.