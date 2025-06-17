Telangana HC Warns Police to Not Interfere in Ongoing Civil Disputes

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday once again expressed displeasure over the state police interfering in civil disputes which are pending before the court. Out of the 30 petitions filed against the police in the High Court, 25 of them are related to interference in civil disputes, the court said.

Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar demanded to know why were the police officials not changing their approach despite several warnings.

Justice Kumar sarcastically said if the police want to do all the work then there would be no burden on the courts.

“Please amend the legislation and rules as per your convenience and do all works”, the judge said.

In further mockery, Justice Kumar told the government counsel that steps should be taken to amend the law in the upcoming Legislative sessions to assign all the responsibilities such as vacating houses, eviction of property under Rent Control Act, declaring possession of lands, implementation of will deeds and gift deeds to the police as they think can are fit for it.

The judge made the remarks while hearing a petition which read that the police were threatening to vacate a 256-yard house plot in Chakkipahad in Hyderabad. This house plot is currently embroiled in an ongoing civil case in the high court. The counsel said the police were threatening relatives of the petitioner.

Questioning the authority to do so, the court observed that the police were overstepping boundaries. The judge commented that the common people are frightened of the police.

The judge noted that the high court had issued clear orders regarding duties of the police in 2002 but these were being ignored. The judge demanded to know why the commissioner of police did not issue an order for investigation and take action against the station house officer.