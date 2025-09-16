Telangana HC Upset over Repeat Litigations on Local Quota

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over repeated litigations over local quota in MBBS admissions. The court questioned how the state government could treat a native student from Telangana as a non-local candidate as he studied in Korukonda Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh, though he got the admission under Telangana state quota and was funded by the state government itself.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin observed that the state government should carve out some exceptions in defining the local and non-local into the admission of professional courses like MBBS, BDS and technical courses.

Chief Justice A.K. Singh also noted that the issue has to be deliberated at the highest level to carve out some exceptions in the definition of local and non-local. Further, the Bench also observed that the legislation may enact the rules and regulations, but when it comes to the implementation, the issues come before the courts to address them and they are devoting more time on such issues.

The Bench was dealing with a petition filed by M. Shashikiran of Wanaparthy district, who studied from Class 9 to 12 in Sainik School at Korukonda, Andhra Pradesh under Telangana State quota for the academic years 2020-24.

He has undertaken his schooling in Telangana from Class 1 to 8. However, he was not treated as a local candidate, in view of GO Ms No 33 dated 19.07.2024 and G.O Ms No 150 dated 08.09.2025, for participating in the counseling process for admission into MBBS and BDS courses, forcing him to approach the High Court.

T. Sarath, a senior counsel representing Kaloji University, submitted that the GOs were issued by the state government and the university is only following them.

The court observed that why couldn’t the state government think about such cases, where a native of Telangana who got admitted in Sainik School in the quota of Telangana and funded by the state government. “The authorities and law makers have not come from heaven, they are also from among us, some exceptions must be carved out and one should know the rationale behind fixing the local quota preference.”

The court directed the state government to submit the stand by Wednesday.

In a separate case, the Telangana High Court directed Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences to consider the children of serving and retired central government employees as local quota for admission into MBBS and BDS courses for 2025-26, subject to confirming their nativity belongs to Telangana state and the work station of their parents in the last four consecutive years prior to qualification for such admission.

The High Court was dealing with a petition filed by Motupalli Siddharth Manu, challenging the non-inclusion of children of serving central government employees in the definition of local candidates for admission into MBBS and BDS courses for 2025-26.

The petitioner contended that the exclusion under GO Ms No.150 dated September 8, 2025 is arbitrary, discriminatory and contrary to law, as it denies fair opportunity to students whose parents were posted outside Telangana because of their work in central services.