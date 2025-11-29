Telangana HC Upset Over Incomplete One-Man Commission Records

Hyderabad:Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Friday expressed displeasure at the government for submitting incomplete records regarding a dedicated One Man Commission report which had recommended 42 per cent reservations for the BC community in the local body elections.

Justice Madhavi Devi, while dealing with petitions challenging a smaller percentage of reservations for the community, had earlier directed the state to furnish the commission report. On Friday, the state counsel failed to submit the report.

The judge sought the report without fail by the time court rose for the day. At 4 pm, state counsel submitted a three-volume report in a sealed cover. Justice Madhavi Devi expressed dissatisfaction after finding that it only had data and the recommendations of the commission, the summary and covering letter were not included. The court adjourned the hearing to four weeks.