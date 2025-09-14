Telangana HC Upholds TREDCO Solar Tender Process

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court dismissed two writ petitions challenging the e-procurement tender notice issued by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TREDCO) concerning large-scale solar projects under the PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum (IPS) schemes. The judge was dealing with the writ petitions filed by the Telangana Solar Energy Association and four others. The petitioners alleged that the tender conditions were arbitrary, designed to favour a select few large bidders, and violated constitutional principles of equality and freedom of trade. The petitioners specifically objected to the clustering of multiple villages into four large clusters, the stringent financial eligibility criteria, and the sudden closure of bid submissions after rejecting their objections. The government pleader contended that the clustering decision was based on expert recommendations from the tender committee, constituted by senior officials from TGSPDCL and other departments. It was pointed out that the division into four large clusters and the setting of financial and technical eligibility criteria adhered strictly to MNRE guidelines. Rejecting the plea for reissuing the tender and allowing individual village-level clusters, the judge ruled that the petitioners failed to establish any mala fide intent or procedural irregularity.

2. HC seeks basis for Nirmal police seizure

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of Telangana took on file a writ plea challenging the action of the Nirmal police authorities in seizing cash, gold ornaments, mobiles, passbooks and documents from the house of an accused. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Syed Azam, who contended that he was not named as an accused in the FIR and was merely running a bank customer service point. He argued that despite this, the police arrested him, but the remand application was rejected by the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Nirmal, holding that he was not an accused. He contended that no alteration memo had been filed to include his name as an accused, nor any report justifying the seizure of his property. The judge questioned whether any inventory had been prepared and sought to know under what authority the police entered his house and seized the articles when he was not named as an accused. Observing that if the petitioner was not shown in the FIR or remand report, the seizure required justification, the judge said that unless a proper explanation was given the articles would have to be returned. The state submitted that the seized property was being deposited before the court. Directing the authorities to conduct an inquiry, obtain instructions, and explain the basis for the seizure, the judge posted the matter to September 15 for further hearing.

3. Candidates claim denial of sports quota rights

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court will continue to hear a batch of writ pleas challenging the action of the state educational authorities of not considering the appointment of several candidates for the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) post under the sports quota. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Sanga Rajesh and others, who contended that they had represented at regional- and state-level competitions of recognised sports under various government orders. The petitioners argued that the issuance of a web note dated August 27, 2024, fixing Form-I for school assistants and Form-II for SGTs was contrary to the sports quota rules and DSC notification, and that appointing general candidates against sports quota vacancies for SGTs was illegal, arbitrary, and unjust. The petitioners sought a direction declaring them entitled for appointment as SGT as per merit and sports seriatim in accordance with the notified rules. The government pleader for services sought time to obtain instructions. The judge directed that the batch of writ pleas be posted on September 17.

4. Firm seeks payment dues pending with government agency

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ plea alleging non-payment of dues by the state in the Smart Classrooms project. The judge is hearing a writ plea filed by Vision Distribution Private Limited. The petitioner challenged the inaction of the Telangana Technology Services Ltd in clearing payments amounting to Rs.33.71 crore, along with 18 per cent annual interest on delayed bills, for the supply, installation, and commissioning of Smart Classrooms under two agreements signed. The company argued that the non-payment was illegal and arbitrary. The assistant government pleader for school education sought time to obtain instructions. The judge posted the matter to September 22.