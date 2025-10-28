Telangana HC Upholds PD Act on Dhoolpet Ganja Smuggler

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the Preventive Detention (PD) Act imposed on ganja smuggler Arunabai alia Anguribai of Dhoolpet, according to a statement.

Based on a proposal of the Prohibition and Excise department, the then Hyderabad District Collector, Anudeep Durisetty, issued a Preventive Detention order against Arunabai, who was a habitual offender and engaged in ganja sales at Dhoolpet and surrounding areas. The department detained her on March 10, 2025.

Her detention order was approved by the Advisory Board and a G.O. Rt number 4479 was issued by Telangana government on April 15, 2025.

The government and the detention orders were challenged by the family members of Arunabai before the High Court. On Tuesday, the High Court pronounced the judgment and upheld the orders of the Hyderabad district Collector and the State government and dismissed the petition filed by Arunabai’s family members.

The Prohibition and Excise department, Enforcement, Director, Shahnawaz Qasim, appreciated the efforts of Dhoolpet Excise Inspector J. Madhubabu for timely presenting the documents before the concerned. He further gave instructions to the STF teams to keep focus on the ganja and other drugs particularly in GHMC limits and instructed all teams to keep strict vigil on ganja sales and other drugs activities.