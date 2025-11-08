Telangana HC Upholds Eviction Of Non-Tribal Woman

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court upheld the eviction of a non-tribal woman from agricultural land in Khammam district, reiterating that even transfers between non-tribals in Scheduled Areas must comply with the AP Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulations. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by P. Sarojini, who questioned the government order confirming her eviction and the concurrent findings of the authorities under the regulations. The petitioner claimed ownership of land in Buradaraghavapuram, stating that her late husband purchased it through a ‘sada’ sale deed of August 1966, from one Chigurupati Sitaramaiah, and contended that the transaction involved only non-tribals and caused no prejudice to tribal rights. Rejecting the contention, Justice Bheemapaka observed that the alleged ‘sada’ sale deed was written on plain paper, lacked essential particulars, and could not confer a valid title. The judge held that the authorities acted within their jurisdiction and followed due procedure under law, finding no merit in the allegation of violation of natural justice. Concluding that the proceedings were legally sustainable, the judge dismissed the writ plea.

2. HC grants bail to Vikarabad resort staffer

The Telangana High Court granted bail to the boating in-charge of a resort in Vikarabad who was accused in a case relating to the death of two women in a mishap. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Pritam Ubnare, the boating in-charge of Wilderness Resort at Vikarabad, who sought bail in a case registered by Vikarabad town police for alleged negligence leading to the deaths. The case arose from an incident on July 5, when a boat carrying tourists capsized due to heavy rain and strong winds, resulting in the drowning of the complainant’s wife and another woman, Poonam Singh. According to the prosecution, the petitioner, along with the resort’s managing director and manager, failed to ensure safety precautions during the boating activity. The petitioner was arrested on October 7 and remained in judicial custody. Counsel for the petitioner contended that there were no specific allegations against the petitioner either in the complaint or in the statements of other accused, and that the investigation was substantially complete. It was also pointed out that the driver of the boat (accused No. 3) was granted bail. Observing that Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita may not be attracted in the circumstances of the case and that several witnesses were already examined, the judge held that further custody was not warranted. The judge accordingly enlarged the petitioner on conditional bail.

3. HC to hear plea on Ayyappa devotees’ access

Justice K. Sharath of the Telangana High Court deferred the hearing of a writ plea filed by Ayyappa Seva Samithi seeking directions to permit devotees to continue performing regular pujas and take shelter in the premises of the Sri Rama temple. They contended that devotees were allowed to perform pujas and stay in the temple premises for nearly three decades, contributing donations ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Its president Nanduri Venkata Satyanarayana alleged that the temple authorities abruptly stopped the long-standing practice without justification. The petitioner sought to declare such action of the temple and endowments department officials as arbitrary and to direct them to permit continuation of the traditional arrangements.