Telangana HC to Study Bail Petition of Gali, Reserves Orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved orders in the bail petition filed by mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, who was convicted to seven years in jail in the Obulapuram illegal iron ore scam.

Janardhan Reddy and other convicts had filed appeals requesting the High Court to set aside the conviction orders passed by the CBI court. A few also filed bail petitions, seeking release till their appeals were decided. Their contention was that they had undergone more than half of the sentence during the remand period.

Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court heard the appeals and the interim applications and said that he would look first in the interim applications of bail and others and hear the appeals in August.

Senior counsel S. Nagamuthu for Janardhan Reddy and senior counsel Pappu Nageswara Rao for B. Srinivas Reddy argued that the Supreme Court has clearly stated that the convicts who had served half their term could be released on bail.

CBI counsel Srinivas Kapatia argued that the convicts could not show any compelling circumstance that warranted interference by the court. Since they did not seek a stay on suspension, their pleas for a stay on conviction could be taken up for hearing next week, he said.