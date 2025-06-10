 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana HC to Hear Srilakshmi Case

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 1:34 AM IST

In the first week of May, the Supreme Court had overturned an order of the Telangana High Court which had quashed the name of Srilakshmi in the case

Telangana HC to Hear Srilakshmi Case
x
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court said that the case of senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi in the Obulapuram mining scam case, which was remanded by the Supreme Court, will be heard, and asked CBI counsel and others to be prepared with their submissions.

In the first week of May, the Supreme Court had overturned an order of the Telangana High Court which had quashed the name of Srilakshmi in the case. She was the sixth accused in that case.

When the CBI challenged the High Court orders, the apex court set aside the orders and remanded the case back to the High Court. It also directed the High Court to re-hear the criminal revision filed by the bureaucrat challenging the CBI court's refusal to discharge her from the case.

Justice Lakshman said he would decide on the issue before the expiry of a three-month deadline fixed by the apex court and directed the CBI to file its counter in the matter. The judge also directed the High Court Registry to list the case.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana High Court Obulapuram mining 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X