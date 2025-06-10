Telangana HC to Hear Srilakshmi Case

Hyderabad: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court said that the case of senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi in the Obulapuram mining scam case, which was remanded by the Supreme Court, will be heard, and asked CBI counsel and others to be prepared with their submissions.

In the first week of May, the Supreme Court had overturned an order of the Telangana High Court which had quashed the name of Srilakshmi in the case. She was the sixth accused in that case.

When the CBI challenged the High Court orders, the apex court set aside the orders and remanded the case back to the High Court. It also directed the High Court to re-hear the criminal revision filed by the bureaucrat challenging the CBI court's refusal to discharge her from the case.

Justice Lakshman said he would decide on the issue before the expiry of a three-month deadline fixed by the apex court and directed the CBI to file its counter in the matter. The judge also directed the High Court Registry to list the case.