Telangana HC Tells Saroornagar Police to Book Man for Bribing Sub-Registrar

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Saroornagar police to register an FIR against a person for bribing the sub-registrar of Saroornagar to get his work done. The court also directed the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into allegations of bribe-taking against sub-registrar Srilatha and submit a report. The official had reportedly demanded a bribe of about `20 lakh.

The court suo motu impleaded the commissioner and inspector-general of the stamps and registration department in the case.



Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the High Court faulted the Saroornagar police and the Rachakonda police commissionerate for mechanically closing the complaint as being civil in nature, without verifying the contents of the complaint of bribery.



Justice Shravan Kumar was dealing with a petition filed by Ch. Sudarshan, a resident of Chanchalguda. complaining of non-registration of FIR by the Saroornagar police against sub-registrar Srilatha, who allegedly had demanded and received illegal gratification for the registration of two property documents belonging to the petitioner.



According to the petitioner, the sub-registrar had initially demanded `10 lakh for the registration of a document and allegedly received `5 lakh through a document writer named Subba Rao. For processing the sale deed, Srilatha is said to have demanded an additional `1 lakh, of which ₹70,000 was transferred through an app.



The petitioner alleged that after realising the traceable nature of the online payment, the officer compelled him to issue a letter to his bank seeking reversal of the amount, following which the document was released. When he sought registration of a second document, sub-registrar Srilatha directed the petitioner to approach a document writer named named Naveen at the Champapet sub-registrar’s office. The petitioner submitted that Srilatha told the Champapet official not to register the document and allegedly demanded `15 lakh and stalled the process.



The petitioner stated that despite filing a complaint on July 7, 2025, seeking registration of an FIR against sub-registrar Srilatha, the police had not acted on it. Government’s counsel submitted that the complaint was closed by the Saroornagar police as a civil matter.



Justice Shravan Kumar was of the opinion that a detailed inquiry was warranted and directed the commissioner and inspector-general, stamps and registration, to investigate into the allegations and take necessary action against the sub-registrar. The court also ordered registration of a case against the petitioner for admitting to payment of bribe and instructed the police to file a report on the complaint by November 14.